

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Savills plc (SVS.L) said the Group projects underlying results for the year to 31 December 2019 to be at the upper end of the Board's expectations. The UK performed well across all business lines, as residential business continued to outperform the overall market conditions. In North America, the capital markets teams improved profits year-on-year. Savills Investment Management performed ahead of the Group's expectations. The Asia Pacific business performed slightly below the Group's original expectations.



Looking forward, Savills plc said the Board's expectations for 2020 remain unchanged. The Group will report 2019 results on 12 March 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX