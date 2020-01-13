

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Vectura Group plc (VEC.L) announced the Group expects revenue and adjusted EBITDA for 2019 to be at least in line with Board expectations. The Group said its base business continued to perform well, trading in-line with expectations for 2019.



Vectura was awarded damages and on-going royalties amounting to an estimated $200 million, following US Jury verdict in patent litigation against GSK in the US, subject to appeal. A decision is likely to be received before the end of the first quarter of 2021. In order to concentrate on the US litigation, Vectura has decided not to pursue its appeal of the decision of the UK High Court relating to the Ellipta products.



Vectura will report its preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2019 on 17th March 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX