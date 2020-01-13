

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - XP Power Limited (XPP.L), in its trading update for the fourth quarter ended 31 December 2019, said that trading in the period since the company's update of 10 December 2019 has been in line with the Board's expectations.



Order intake in the fourth-quarter 2019 was strong with an acceleration in December of the trends seen earlier in the quarter. The improvement was seen across all of its sectors, the company said in a statement.



The company expects revenue growth in the 2020 financial year.



The company said it will pay a dividend of 20 pence per share for the third quarter on 13 January 2020, to shareholders on the register at 13 December 2019.



The recommended dividend for the fourth quarter of 2019 will be announced with the 2019 Final Results on 3 March 2020 but is not expected to be less than 36 pence per share, representing a minimum total dividend of 91 pence per share for 2019, an increase of 7% over the total dividend of 85 pence per share paid for 2018.



