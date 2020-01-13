

DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - According to a report published in Financial Times newspaper, ThyssenKrupp AG (TYEKF.PK) has stepped up its efforts to sell the company's Industrial Solutions business. The state - owned companies from China are among those interested in buying the unit, the report stated.



The company's business operations are organized in five business areas, which include: Automotive Technology; Elevator Technology; Industrial Solutions; Materials Services; and Steel Europe. At the company's Capital Markets Day 2019, thyssenkrupp stated that it is working on all options for elevator business.



The Industrial Solutions business at thyssenkrupp is a partner for the engineering, construction, and service of industrial plants and systems. In addition to chemical, coke, refinery, cement, and other industrial plants, the portfolio includes mining, and ore processing and port handling equipment, along with corresponding services.



