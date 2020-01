While previously reported issues with an ERP upgrade limited the amount of product XP could ship in Q419, revenues for FY19 came in ahead of our forecast and XP closed the year with a strong order book after an acceleration in demand across all markets in December. We have revised our forecasts to reflect both factors, with normalised EPS upgrades of 4.3% in FY19 and 1.5% in FY20.

