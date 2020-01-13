Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Change of advisors 13-Jan-2020 / 08:48 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 13 January 2020 Travis Perkins plc Change of adviser Travis Perkins plc (TPK), the UK's largest distributor of building materials to the building, construction and home improvement markets, and constituent of the FTSE 250 index, announces the appointment of Powerscourt as its Financial and Corporate Public Relations Adviser with immediate effect. For further information please contact: Investors: Graeme Barnes - Director of Capital Markets T: +44 7469 401819 E: Graeme.barnes@travisperkins.co.uk Media: Powerscourt Justin Griffiths / James White T: +44 20 7250 1446 E: travisperkins@powerscourt-group.com ISIN: GB0007739609 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 Sequence No.: 40065 EQS News ID: 951769 End of Announcement EQS News Service

