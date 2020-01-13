BERLIN, January 13 (WNM/Handelsblatt/Reuters) - The shift to electric vehicles could cost 410,000 jobs in Germany by 2030, Handelsblatt reported, citing government advisers. In engines and transmissions' production alone, around 88,000 jobs will be at risk, the newspaper said, citing a report by the National Platform for the Future of Mobility (NPM), an advisory council for the government. Electric cars' engines are made of fewer parts and require less maintenance than combustion engines, which ...

