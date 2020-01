EXCHANGE NOTICE, JANUARY 13, 2020 BONDS Currency corrected. CHANGE IN THE AMOUNT OF INSTRUMENT ISSUED BY KUNTARAHOITUS OYJ Change in the amount 1,000,000,000 NOK. Updated identifiers as of January 14, 2020: Trading code: MUNIFIN 1B 2023 NOTES ISIN code: NO0010864671 Amount: 2,000,000,000 NOK Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260