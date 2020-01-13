

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Monday, the Office for National Statistics is scheduled to publish UK monthly GDP estimate, industrial and construction output and external trade figures. UK GDP is forecast to remain flat on month in November, the same as in October.



Ahead of the data, the pound slipped against its major rivals.



The pound was worth 1.2990 against the greenback, 142.62 against the yen, 1.2640 against the franc and 0.8562 against the euro as of 4:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX