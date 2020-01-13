As of January 22, 2020, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will introduce standardized derivatives on the following stock class - Swedish (SEK) Options, Forwards and Futures will be launched on EMBRAC. As of January 15, 2020, the new series will be available in Genium INET, but not tradable until January 22, 2020. The series will be included in the Market Notice "New Strikes Stock Products" that will be sent out after business on January 14, 2020. Susquehanna International Securities will be quoting prices for derivatives on EMBRAC. For further information please find the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=752527