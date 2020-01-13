

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose on Monday, with weakness in the pound and optimism surrounding the U.S-China trade deal helping underpin investor sentiment ahead of the reporting season.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 25 points, or 0.35 percent, at 7,612 after closing 0.1 percent lower on Friday.



Software maker Avast rallied 2.4 percent after a JP Morgan upgrade.



Hikma Pharmaceuticals advanced 1.8 percent. The pharmaceutical company has reached an exclusive licensing and distribution agreement with Chiesi Farmaceutici, which provides Hikma with exclusive rights to commercialize 11 of Chiesi's products in Egypt.



Utility Pennon Group soared 8.5 percent on a report that private equity firm KKR had made a bid for its waste management unit.



Real estate services provider Savills jumped 4.6 percent. The company said it sees its annual underlying results to be at the upper end of its expectations. Taylor Wimpey shares rallied 2.7 percent.



Telecommunications testing company Spirent Communications jumped nearly 16 percent as it increased its full-year profit guidance after a strong finish to 2019.



In economic releases, the Office for National Statistics is scheduled to publish U.K. monthly GDP estimate, industrial and construction output and external trade figures later today.



