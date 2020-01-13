Anzeige
BELLWAY PLC - Replacement announcement - Block Listing

PR Newswire

London, January 13

Bellway p.l.c. (the "Company")

Replacement announcement - Block Listing Application

This announcement amends and replaces the announcement released at 0700 on 13 January 2020.

Application has been made to The UK Listing Authority and The London Stock Exchange for a block listing of 100,000 Ordinary Shares of 12.5p each to satisfy awards made under the Bellway p.l.c. (2013) Savings Related Share Option Scheme, to trade on The London Stock Exchange and to be admitted to The Official List upon issuance. The shares shall rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares of the Company.

The expected admission of the shares will be 8am on 3 February 2020.

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Simon Scougall

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

Bellway p.l.c.

Tel: 0191 217 0717

