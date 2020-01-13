Visiongain Report Offers Transformative Insights on the $4.9bn Liquid Biopsy Market

Global Liquid Biopsy Market Forecast to 2029

Instruments, Kits and Reagents, Services, Blood Sample, Urine Sample, Circulating Tumour Cell (CTC), Circulating Tumour DNA (ctDNA), Exosomes, Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Liver Cancer, Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic Institutions and Cancer Research Centres

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global liquid biopsy market is estimated to reach $1,173.5m in 2019. The kits & reagents submarket holds the biggest share of the global liquid biopsy market.

Report Scope

• Global Liquid Biopsy Market forecast to 2029

• Revenue forecasts for the Liquid Biopsy Market Forecast by Product to 2029:

• Instruments

• Kits & Reagents

• Services

Each submarket is further segmented by regional market.

• Revenue forecasts for the Liquid Biopsy Market Forecast by Sample to 2029:

• Blood

• Urine

• Other Samples

Each submarket is further segmented by regional market.

• Revenue forecasts for the Liquid Biopsy Market Forecast by Biomarker to 2029:

• Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC)

• Circulating Tumor DNA (CtDNA)

• Exosomes

• Other Biomarkers

Each submarket is further segmented by regional market.

• Revenue forecasts for the Liquid Biopsy Market Forecast by Cancer to 2029:

• Breast Cancer

• Colorectal Cancer

• Liver Cancer

• Lung Cancer

• Prostate Cancer

• Other Cancers

Each submarket is further segmented by regional market.

• Revenue forecasts for the Liquid Biopsy Market Forecast by End-User to 2029:

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• Academic Institutions

• Cancer Research Centres

Each submarket is further segmented by regional market.

• Revenue forecasts for the Liquid Biopsy Market Forecast by Region to 2029:

North America:

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe:

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific:

• Japan

• China

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA:

• Brazil

• Turkey

• Venezuela

• Saudi Arabia

• Republic of South Africa

• Rest of LAMEA

• Profiles of the selected leading companies:

• Abbott

• Beckman Coulter

• Biocept, Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories

• Biotime

• Caris Lifesciences

• F. Hoffman-La Roche

• Guardant Health, Inc.

• Illumina, Inc.

• MDxHealth SA

• Menarini Silicon Biosystems, Inc.

• Myriad Genetics, Inc.

• OPKO Health, Inc.

• Qiagen N.V.

• Sysmex Inostics

• Trovagene, Inc.

• This report discusses Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats of the global liquid biopsy market

• The report also includes a PESTLE Analysis of the Global Liquid Biopsy Market

• Key questions answered by this report:

• How is the Liquid Biopsy market evolving?

• What are the drivers and restraints for the growth of the liquid biopsy market?

• What are the market shares of each segment of the overall liquid biopsy market in 2018?

• How will each liquid biopsy submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2029?

• How will the market shares for each liquid biopsy submarket develop to 2029?

• Which individual therapies will prevail and how will these shifts be responded to?

• What will be the main driver for the overall market to 2029?

• How will political and regulatory factors influence the regional markets and submarkets?

• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2029 and which geographical region will lead the market by 2029?

• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

• How will the industry evolve during the period between 2019 and 2029?

Companies covered in the report include:

Abbott Laboratories

AceCGT Life Science Limited

ADVI Health LLC

Amazon

Angle Plc

Apostle

AssureMDx

Astellas

AstraZeneca

Beckman Coulter

Biocept, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

BioReference Laboratories

Biotime

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois

Boreal Genomics

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Caris Life Sciences, Inc.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

CellMax Life

Cerba HealthCare

Cirina, Ltd.

Clearbridge BioMedics

Clinical Genomics

Clovis Oncology

CORE Diagnostics

Daiichi Sankyo

Exact Sciences Corp.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Fondazione Luigi Maria Monti - Istituto Dermopatico dell' Immacolata Hospital

Foundation Medicine, Inc.

GATC Biotech AG

Grail

Guardant Health, Inc.

HansaBioMed Life Sciences Ltd.

HarlePhil Ventures

Illumina, Inc.

IPS Genomix

Janssen Diagnostics, LLC

Johnson & Johnson

Lab21 Clinical Laboratory

LabCorp

Maccura Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

MDxHealth SA

MedGenome

MediNcrease Health Plans, LLC

Menarini Silicon Biosystems, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Merck Serono

Miraca Life Sciences, Inc.

MVZ

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Natera, Inc.

NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.

NovioGendix Holding B.V.

Novogene Co. Ltd.

Oncocyte Corporation

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals

OPKO Health, Inc.

Pathway Genomics

PAXgene

Permanente Medical Group

Pfizer

Priority Health

QIAGEN N.V.

Roche Holdings AG

Silicon Biosystems

SoftBank

SouthGenetics, Inc.

Stratose, Inc.

Swift Biosciences, Inc.

Synlab Group's Labco Quality Diagnostics

Sysmex Inostics GmbH

Teneovita Medical Innovations, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The European Health Centre (EHC) Innovation

TrovaGene, Inc.

Unilabs

VWR International, LLC

Wellmark, Inc.



List of Organisations Mentioned in the Report

Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute

American Cancer Society

American Hospital Association

American Society of Clinical Oncologists

Catholic Health Initiatives Center for Translational Research

College of American Pathologists

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Duke University Health System

Ghent University

HIFU CLINIC Prostate Cancer Center

Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield

Institut Gustave Roussy

International Agency for Research on Cancer

Istituto Diagnostico Varelli

Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University

Maastricht University

Mayo Clinic Center

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

National Cancer Center East Japan

National Center for Toxicological Research

National Health Laboratory

Netherlands Cancer Institute

Northwestern University

OHSU Knight Cancer Institute

Spanish National Cancer Research Center

The Christie Hospital

The University of Texas

UC San Diego Medical Center

University of California

University of Michigan Comprehensive Cancer Center

University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center

University of Tokyo

US Oncology Research

USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center

World Health Organization

Yale University School of Medicine

