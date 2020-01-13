Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Sale of wholesale Plumbing & Heating business 13-Jan-2020 / 09:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 13 January 2020 Travis Perkins plc Sale of wholesale Plumbing & Heating business In December 2018, Travis Perkins announced a strategy to simplify the Group and to focus on its advantaged trade businesses. In line with this, today Travis Perkins' management team has confirmed the sale of its wholesale plumbing & heating business, Primaflow F&P, to Newbury Investments (UK) Ltd, a specialist distribution group, for cash consideration of GBP46m before working capital adjustments. The sale process is expected to complete at the end of January 2020 and the proceeds will be used to reduce Group net debt. Primaflow F&P is a national wholesale distributor of branded plumbing and heating systems and has been part of the Travis Perkins Group since 2010. For the year ended 31 December 2018, attributable profits after adjusting items were GBP5m. Gross assets amounted to GBP102m as at 30 June 2019. Sale of the wholesale business will enable our remaining Plumbing & Heating businesses to focus on delivering market-leading service to our direct trade customers. Nick Roberts, Chief Executive, commented: "The divestment of our wholesale plumbing & heating business is a further step in reducing the Group's overall complexity and enabling greater focus and more disciplined capital allocation to our advantaged trade-focused businesses." -ENDS- Investor enquiries: Graeme Barnes - Director of Capital Markets T: +44 7469 401819 E: Graeme.barnes@travisperkins.co.uk Media enquiries: Powerscourt Justin Griffiths / James White T: +44 20 7250 1446 E: travisperkins@powerscourt-group.com ISIN: GB0007739609 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 Sequence No.: 40064 EQS News ID: 951765 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 13, 2020 04:30 ET (09:30 GMT)