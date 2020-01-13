

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) confirmed the sale of its wholesale plumbing & heating business, Primaflow F&P, to Newbury Investments (UK) Ltd for cash consideration of 46 million pounds before working capital adjustments. The Group will use the proceeds to reduce its net debt.



Nick Roberts, Chief Executive, said: 'The divestment of our wholesale plumbing & heating business is a further step in reducing the Group's overall complexity and enabling greater focus and more disciplined capital allocation to our advantaged trade-focused businesses.'



