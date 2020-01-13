Cloud Distribution Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Continued Momentum and Record Growth

READING, England, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Distribution, the "Cloud-First" next-generation value added distributor (VAD) which specialises in Cyber Security and Networking Solutions, has announced that 2019 was its most successful year to date since the company was founded a decade ago.

The company closed 2019 delivering 80% growth over the previous 24 months. The company's Cyber Security and Networking divisions have been a major element of driving this rapid growth. The Cyber Security division's growth has been fuelled by the addition of five of the hottest firms in IT security today which offer the most advanced solutions in areas including next-gen SIEM and UEBA, MFA, SASE, automated pen testing and mobile security.

Adam Davison, Sales & Marketing Director said: "Our continued revenue growth, a widening of our vendor portfolio and continued services innovation is evidence of the value we bring to our partners. This is reflected in our continued success. Our 10th year has seen us sign our biggest deal, close our biggest month and finish our biggest year ever!"

Other key highlights of the year include:

The launch of 'Cloud ARMR' (Pronounced; 'Armour' and standing for 'Automate, Regulate, Mitigate, & Remediate'), a fully managed white label cyber security service that extends beyond products and solutions that might not be in a reseller's existing portfolio.

a fully managed white label cyber security service that extends beyond products and solutions that might not be in a reseller's existing portfolio. The introduction of Cloud MSP Distribution which makes it easier for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) to offer their customers additional solutions and services from their MSP menu in order to leverage more margin from an existing customer base.

The signing of two significant, category-leading vendors in Q4 - Extreme Networks and Pulse Secure - which will be key contributors to Cloud Distribution's 2020 growth.

The establishment of Accelerate 2019, a partner-event to showcase Cloud Distribution's portfolio of next generation Cyber Security solutions.

The company is already putting plans in place to ensure the momentum continues in 2020 and beyond. Additional resources are being brought in across all areas of the business to underpin the planned growth and to support a team realignment following the departure of Bruce Hockin, who after 22 years in value added distribution and 5 years as a Director at Cloud Distribution, is leaving the company to pursue other opportunities in the IT industry.

Davison, concluded: "2019 was a milestone year for us but we can't afford to rest on our laurels. 2020 is now upon us and we've got work to do. The two major vendor signings we finalised in Q4 - Extreme Networks and Pulse Secure - have enabled us to start the new decade strong right out of the gate.

Watch this space - there's a lot more to come!"

About Cloud Distribution



Cloud Distribution is a Cloud First value-added distributor of disruptive next generation cyber security, networking and datacentre solutions that VARs can take to market quickly and easily. It currently distributes, Acronis, Altaro, Arista Networks, BlackBerry, Cato Networks, CybSafe, Cynet, Exinda, Extreme Networks, Lookout, Pcysys, Peplink, Pulse Secure, SilverFort, Securonix, Vectra.

Its portfolio of disruptive security and networking solutions helps resellers to differentiate themselves from the competition and create new markets to sell in. The company was founded in 2009 by senior executives with a wealth of experience in the security, networking and optimisation space. Its philosophy is to take innovative, cutting-edge vendors into the UK market by recruiting and working together with skilled, reputable, market making partners. For further information, please visit https://www.Cloud-distribution.com/ or follow us on Twitter @Cloudtweeters.