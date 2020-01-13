Cargotec Corporation: Cargotec's financial statements review 2019 to be published on Thursday, 6 February 2020

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 13 JANUARY 2020 AT 1:00 PM (EET)



Cargotec's financial statements review 2019 to be published on Thursday, 6 February 2020



Cargotec Corporation will publish its financial statements review 2019 on Thursday, 6 February 2020 at approximately 9.00 a.m. EET. The report will be available at www.cargotec.comafter publication.



A press conference for analysts, investors and media, combined with a live international telephone conference, will be arranged on the publishing day at 10.00 a.m. EET at Cargotec's head office, Porkkalankatu 5, Helsinki. The event will be held in English. The report will be presented by CEO Mika Vehviläinen and Executive Vice President, CFO Mikko Puolakka. The presentation material will be available at www.cargotec.comby latest 9.30 a.m. EET.



The telephone conference, during which questions may be presented, can be accessed by registering at https://bit.ly/35IZBYE. The registration opens 15 minutes prior to the event. The event conferencing system will call the participant on the phone number provided and place the participant into the event.



The telephone conference can also be accessed without advance registration with code 428796 by calling to one of the following numbers:

FI +358. Conference call will be recorded, and an on-demand version of the conference will be published at Cargotec's website www.cargotec.comlater during the day.



Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 20 777 4084, hanna-maria.heikkinen@cargotec.com



