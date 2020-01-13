CYPRESS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2020 / Lace® Music Products Premiers the NEW Lace Alumitone GTS Krackle Design Pickup collection at the winter Namm 2020.

The New Lace Patent Pending design process creates an artist collection of multi colored Guitar and Bass Pickups.

The Lace research and development lab is excited to launch the new Krackle finish pickup. Designing and perfecting the 9 proprietary processes has taken over 10 years to accomplish.

"Each pickup design is completely unique and individually hand painted," stated Jeff Lace, Vice President of Engineering.

The Lace Krackle Pickups collection will be offered as limited editions and are numbered and serialized.

"Creating the Krackle finish involved exploring scientific formulas, metal composition, paint/dye properties and art design," explained Scott Friedland, COO/Creative Director.

The collection will be offered exclusively through the Lace custom shop for the Lace Alumitione Humbucker, Deatbucker and Fusion Jazz 251 pickups.

"I am excited about this new design because it appeals to many musicians and a variety of genres," added Don Lace President/CEO.

See the new Lace® Krackle Pickup collection at the Lace Music Products Booth #4602 at the NAMM 2020 winter show.

Contact:

Minxi PR

714 281 9900

SOURCE: Lace Music Products

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/572793/Lace-Music-Products-Launches-New-Art-Inspired-Krackle-Collection