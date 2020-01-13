Bobble AI- an India based AI Innovation Company is on a mission to empower the Billion+ smartphone users by making conversations personalized, expressive, and smart with its cutting-edge technology around the Keyboard input method. Having 30M+ users globally, today it announced a partnership with Lemon Advisors UK Ltd., a tech advisory firm offering services to assist and strengthen business growth activities in the EU and APAC Region.

With the help of LAUK, Bobble AI is offering a fully customized white labeled Keyboard SDK, easily integrated into the existing mobile applications. All consumer-facing used-cases of a mobile app are replicated into the keyboard frontend, thus making them easily accessible to users. Any business sector, including Banks, Fintech, Telcos, OTT, e-commerce, etc. which has around million or more users on its mobile application can benefit from this innovative technology.

Commenting on the announcement, Ankit Prasad, Founder and CEO, Bobble AI, said: "We are excited to strengthen our activities in the UK and other emerging markets across EU and APAC, both technically and geographically, and we are looking forward to LAUK adding significant value to our global footprints as well as adding value to our prospective customers' businesses

"Bobble AI is recognized as a leader in offering customer engagement solutions. Keyboard is essentially the first customer engagement tool for any connected device in today's world and a relevant and focussed integration in the app helps in building quick revenue growth, helps to reduce customer acquisition cost, significantly boosts engagement with the users and more importantly gives a competitive edge," said Subhash R Ghosh, Founder and Managing Director of Lemon Advisors UK Ltd

Bobble AI recently partnered with one of the largest Android device manufacturer Xiaomi Inc. in a B2B2C approach to develop their 'Mint Keyboard' which is being pre-loaded across Xiaomi devices in India and Indonesia, to begin with, and later to the rest of the world. Mint Keyboard is a part of Xiaomi's latest MIUI 11 Operating System.

Bobble AI is a challenger brand to Google's Gboard, Microsoft's Swiftkey, and Baidu's Facemoji. In addition to providing the most advanced and highest-rated keyboard application, Bobble AI provides a unique business model to its partners.

About Bobble AI

Bobble AI is empowering the Next Billion by making their communication personalized, expressive and smarter with its technologies around Input Method Editors including Keyboard, Voice, Languages, Content, etc. The company works on the B2B2C model and offers AI-powered solutions. The company has partnered with various leading OEMs and tech giants across the world. Bobble AI is backed by some of the most celebrated veteran entrepreneurs and venture capital.

Website link- https://www.bobble.ai/

About Lemon Advisors

Lemon Advisors UK Ltd. is a technology advisory company, having offices in the UK and India.

Lemon Group offers advisory service in over 30 countries globally, to organizations seeking growth and expansion in the international market through 4 sectors

(1) TMT

(2) FinTech

(3) HealthTech

(4) Aviation SpaceTech

Also, the group offers its in-house developed 'Content IP Audit' [CIPA] services, where it has partnered with the leading audit and technology firms that contribute to the distribution of the audit service.

Lemon Advisors UK. Ltd. is the Global HQ of the group.

For more information, please visit www.lemon-group.biz

Twitter handle @LEMONGROUPUK

