Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 10-January-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 377.54p INCLUDING current year revenue 384.65p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 371.79p INCLUDING current year revenue 378.91p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---