

ROME - Italy's retail sales declined for the second straight month in November, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Monday.



Retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent month-on-month in November, following a 0.3 percent decline in October.



Sales of non-food products decreased 0.3 percent on month in September, while that of food products remained unchanged.



On a yearly basis, the retail sales value rose 0.9 percent in November, following a 1.0 percent increase in the preceding month.



In volume terms, retail sales fell 0.3 percent month-on-month in November, the same as in the preceding month.



On a year-on-year basis, retail sales volume grew 0.7 percent in November, following a 0.8 percent increase in the prior month.



