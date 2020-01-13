APCOA PARKING Sweden (APCOA), has completed the acquisition of the Swedish parking operator XPERT Parkering AB (XPERT). XPERT manages around 40,000 parking spaces with a geographical focus on the Skåne region in southern Sweden.

"This acquisition combines the strengths of two well-matched companies and brings together two strong management teams with complementary skills and capabilities. Therefore, this acquisition is a further step towards expanding our position as a leading European provider of parking and mobility services," says Philippe Op de Beeck, CEO of the APCOA PARKING Group.

Last year, the APCOA PARKING Group acquired the leading parking operators NCPS in Ireland and Onepark A/S in Denmark. With the acquisition of XPERT, APCOA is strengthening its position in Sweden and creates a platform for further growth.

"APCOA and XPERT see the merger of these two companies as an opportunity to enhance and further expand our customer service strength in Sweden. With Zoran Ackovski and Klime Taskoski, we welcome the two former owners of XPERT joining our team. They both have a well-established track record in the parking industry and we look forward to working with them in the future. We welcome our new customers and partners to APCOA," says Bo Liliequist, CEO of APCOA PARKING Sweden.

About APCOA PARKING Sweden

APCOA PARKING Sverige AB ("APCOA PARKING Sweden") is a leading provider of parking services in Sweden. The company's focus is on the construction and operation of parking facilities. The company employs around 500 people and has almost 2,000 parking and surveillance operations in numerous Swedish cities. APCOA PARKING Sweden has a total sales revenue of approximately SEK 800 million.

APCOA PARKING Sweden is part of the APCOA PARKING Group, Europe's largest parking service provider; operating in 13 countries with a total of 5,000 employees. The total operation spans 9,500 locations and provides around 1,500,000 parking spaces.

