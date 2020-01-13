Anzeige
PR Newswire
13.01.2020 | 12:58
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, January 13

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameKaren Brade
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon-executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameKeystone Investment Trust plc
b)LEI5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary Shares of 50p each

GB0004912068
b)Nature of the transactionDividend re-investment
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£17.86256
d)Aggregated information
-Aggregated volumeAs per c) above
e)Date of the transaction2020-01-13
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange
