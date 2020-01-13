

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece consumer prices rose for the second month in a row in December, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Monday.



The consumer price index rose 0.8 percent year-on-year in December, following a 0.2 percent increase in November. In October, prices fell 0.7 percent.



The prices for transportation grew 3.5 percent annually in November and those of health, and communication increased by 1.9 percent and 1.0 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.7 percent in December, after a 0.6 percent fall in the prior month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 1.1 percent annually in December, following a 0.5 percent increase in the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, HICP increased 0.4 percent in December, after a 0.7 percent fall in the prior month.



The annual average CPI inflation halved to 0.3 percent in 2019 from 0.6 percent in 2018. The annual average HICP inflation slowed to 0.5 percent from 0.8 percent.



