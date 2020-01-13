GAN plc ("GAN" or the "Company"), an award-winning developer and supplier of enterprise-level B2B Internet gambling software, services and online gaming content in the United States, today announced the appointment of Mrs. Karen Flores as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. In this role, Mrs. Flores will be responsible for finance, strategic planning, treasury, tax and accounting and will be based at the Company's offices in Irvine, CA.

Mrs. Flores brings 20 years of financial management, capital markets and operational experience in both public and private technology companies. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Corporate Financial Planning Analysis at Alorica, Inc., a provider of customer experience and call center outsourcing solutions, where she rebuilt the corporate financial planning analysis function and managed the global capital planning process, establishing and leading the committee overseeing over $50 million in annual capital spending.

Prior to this, Mrs. Flores served as Senior Vice President of Finance at Maker Studios Inc., leading the company through a multi-year period of explosive growth with revenues increasing from $2 million to over $200 million. Mrs. Flores' role at the company included acting as shareholder liaison with key institutional investors and managing its U.S. external audit. She was a primary member of the team that raised more than $70 million in equity funding and sold the company to The Walt Disney Company for $675 million in 2014.

Mrs. Flores has also held financial positions at MySpace Music, Napster, and Microsoft during her career and holds a Bachelor of Science, Finance (Cum Laude) from San Jose State University.

Management Commentary

Dermot Smurfit, CEO of GAN commented:

"We are pleased to welcome Karen to our leadership team as we continue working toward obtaining a U.S. listing as soon as reasonably practical. With two decades of financial management and operational experience at entertainment and technology companies, Karen has managed the Finance function of companies with substantial revenues and gained highly relevant corporate transactional experience. We believe Karen's experience and skillset will prove invaluable to our financial and strategic planning as our business growth continues to accelerate. The entire leadership team at GAN looks forward to working closely with Karen who will be a critical part in helping us achieve both short- and long-term goals."

About GAN Plc

GAN is a leading business-to-business ("B2B") supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions ("SaaS") to the US land-based casino industry. The Company has developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to land-based US casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming.

GAN is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GAN).

For more information please visit www.GAN.com.

