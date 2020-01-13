Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 922305 ISIN: US95082P1057 Ticker-Symbol: WP7 
Frankfurt
13.01.20
08:05 Uhr
51,50 Euro
-0,50
-0,96 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,75
53,00
13:46
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL
ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL INC88,500,00 %
WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC51,50-0,96 %