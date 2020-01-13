Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR Newswire
London, January 13
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc
HEADLINE: Issue of Equity
The Board of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (the 'Company') announces that it has agreed today to sell 100,000 of the Company's ordinary shares from its treasury account at a price of 627.00p per ordinary share.
This sale is to satisfy secondary market demand and is made from the Company's treasury account under the annual authority granted by the Company's shareholders for such sales and allotments.
Following this sale the total number of ordinary shares in issue is 33,776,929 (excluding 19,432,155 shares held in treasury). The figure of 33,776,929 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Contact:
Kelly Nice
For and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
Telephone: 020 3753 1000
Charlotte Crowe
J.P. Morgan Cazenove
Corporate Broker
Telephone: 020 7742 8805
13 January 2020