

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer price inflation rose in December as estimated, final data from Statistics Portugal showed on Monday.



The consumer price index increased 0.4 percent year-on-year in December, following a 0.3 percent rise in November. This was in line with the initial estimate.



The core inflation, which excludes energy and unprocessed food components, eased to 0.4 percent in December, from 0.6 percent in the previous month. This was in line with the initial estimate.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices decreased 0.1 percent in December, same as in the preceding month, as initially estimated.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.4 percent year-on-year in December, following a 0.2 percent climb in the prior month, as estimated.



On a month-on-month basis, the HICP fell 0.3 percent in December, following a 0.7 percent decrease in the previous month, as initially estimated.



The average annual inflation slowed to 0.3 percent in 2019 from 1 percent in 2018. Core inflation dropped to 0.5 percent from 0.7 percent.



Based on the HICP, the average annual inflation fell sharply to 0.3 percent from 1.2 percent in the previous year.



