FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 10-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 273.7779 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 24310 CODE: UTIW LN ISIN: LU0533034632

January 13, 2020 06:42 ET (11:42 GMT)