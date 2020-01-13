Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist (SWIM LN) Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jan-2020 / 12:44 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 10-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 100.3327 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1045100 CODE: SWIM LN ISIN: LU1571051751 ISIN: LU1571051751 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SWIM LN Sequence No.: 40172 EQS News ID: 952129 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 13, 2020 06:44 ET (11:44 GMT)