Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (STUB LN) Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jan-2020 / 12:44 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 10-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 98.7607 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 29500 CODE: STUB LN ISIN: LU1617164055 ISIN: LU1617164055 Category Code: NAV TIDM: STUB LN Sequence No.: 40176 EQS News ID: 952137 End of Announcement EQS News Service

