Lyxor FTSE USA Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc (MVAU LN) Lyxor FTSE USA Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jan-2020 / 12:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE USA Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 10-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 155.4673 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1063969 CODE: MVAU LN ISIN: LU1646362167 ISIN: LU1646362167 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MVAU LN Sequence No.: 40182 EQS News ID: 952149 End of Announcement EQS News Service

