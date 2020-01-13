Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (LCUD LN) Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jan-2020 / 12:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 10-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.93 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4905600 CODE: LCUD LN ISIN: LU1781540957 ISIN: LU1781540957 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCUD LN Sequence No.: 40193 EQS News ID: 952171 End of Announcement EQS News Service

