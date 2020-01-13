Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCJP LN) Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jan-2020 / 12:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 10-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 1556.4623 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 39856180 CODE: LCJP LN ISIN: LU1781541252 ISIN: LU1781541252 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJP LN Sequence No.: 40199 EQS News ID: 952185 End of Announcement EQS News Service

January 13, 2020 06:45 ET (11:45 GMT)