Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc (LCAL LN) Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jan-2020 / 12:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 10-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.2281 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7411369 CODE: LCAL LN ISIN: LU1781541849 ISIN: LU1781541849 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCAL LN Sequence No.: 40201 EQS News ID: 952189 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 13, 2020 06:45 ET (11:45 GMT)