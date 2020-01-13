Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (UESG LN) Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jan-2020 / 12:46 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 10-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 24.5651 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1346403 CODE: UESG LN ISIN: LU1792117696 ISIN: LU1792117696 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UESG LN Sequence No.: 40205 EQS News ID: 952197 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 13, 2020 06:46 ET (11:46 GMT)