Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (CRNO LN) Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jan-2020 / 12:46 CET/CEST

*Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 10-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 17.0249 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4958702 CODE: CRNO LN ISIN: LU1829218582 ISIN: LU1829218582 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CRNO LN Sequence No.: 40210

January 13, 2020 06:46 ET (11:46 GMT)