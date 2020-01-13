Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc (TURU LN) Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jan-2020 / 12:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 10-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 32.4411 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2540416 CODE: TURU LN ISIN: LU1900067601 ISIN: LU1900067601 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TURU LN Sequence No.: 40234 EQS News ID: 952257 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 13, 2020 06:47 ET (11:47 GMT)