Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2020) - Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin" or the "Company") reports it has renewed its strategic alliance with Turnagain Resources Inc. to co-market the companies' adjacent Fleetwood and Seneca zinc-copper-silver-gold properties as a combined project named Fleetwood-Seneca.

Together the Fleetwood and Seneca properties are a considerably more attractive exploration and development project as the properties consolidate a significant Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) district in southwestern British Columbia, 90 kilometres east of Vancouver.

Any consideration received from a third-party deal, such as an investment, joint venture, or the sale of the Fleetwood-Seneca project, is to be divided equally between Inomin and Turnagain. The new strategic alliance agreement was entered into December 21, 2019.

Fleetwood-Seneca hosts the Seneca zinc-copper-silver-gold deposit, the partially-delineated Fleetwood, 33 and Vent zones, as well as several priority exploration targets within a 6 kilometre by 2 kilometre mineral belt.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3069/51348_cfa996b81423aaeb_001full.jpg

The Fleetwood-Seneca project is located within a northwest trending volcanic belt hosting extensive zinc-copper-silver-gold rich VMS mineralization. Exploration in the belt has discovered four Kuroko-style mineral zones: Fleetwood, 33, Vent, and the Seneca deposit. For a description of these zones, refer to Inomin's January 19, 2019 news release.

Drilling at Fleetwood-Seneca has encountered several significant intersections that illustrate the high-grade, polymetallic nature of portions of the massive sulphide mineralization including the following:

Hole Number Mineralization Zinc Copper Lead Silver Gold Interval DDH-71-6 Massive 9.15% 1.01% 0.01% 84.60 g/t 2.82 g/t 7.30 m DDH-74-31 Massive 11.28% 0.64% 0.66% 125.10 g/t 0.90 g/t 5.00 m DDH-83-6 Massive 17.70% 5.11% 0.04% 144.30 g/t 6.96 g/t 1.30 m

Seneca Deposit

Hole Number Mineralization Zinc Copper Lead Silver Gold Interval DDH-91-16 Massive 5.56% 0.38% 0.37% 162.00 g/t 2.37 g/t 1.10 m DDH-91-10 Massive 13.77% 0.84% 0.42% 28.90 g/t 0.65 g/t 1.35 m DDH-91-18 Stockwork 5.74% 0.79% 0.10% 7.50 g/t 0.07 g/t 8.24 m

Fleetwood Zone

Hole Number Mineralization Zinc Copper Lead Silver Gold Interval DDH-85-09 Stockwork 3.29% 0.50% 0.11% 13.10 g/t 0.12 g/t 12.50 m DDH-85-12 Stockwork 13.77% 0.84% 0.42% 28.90 g/t 0.65 g/t 9.60 m

Vent Zone

Hole Number Mineralization Zinc Copper Lead Silver Gold Interval DDH-92-33 Massive 23.30% 1.83% 1.71% 133.00 g/t 2.33 g/t 3.20 m

33 Zone

Note although exploration was performed by reputable companies, this exploration was not carried out under the supervision of a qualified person, nor has a qualified person verified the data. The only relevance herein is strictly as geological information.

Further information on the Fleetwood-Seneca project visit the Company's website: www.inominmines.com.

Beaver-Lynx Nickel Project

The Company recently increased the size of its Beaver-Lynx nickel project to approximately 20,000 hectares through staking and the buyout of eight properties (claims) held by third-parties. Exploration, including drilling at Beaver and rock sampling at Lynx, indicates the properties could host large, bulk-tonnage, sulphide nickel deposits with credits for cobalt and other minerals.

Given Beaver-Lynx is highly prospective for large, class 1 nickel deposits - and is located in a tier one jurisdiction with excellent infrastructure - the project would be of interest to nickel producers, as well as manufacturers of sulphide nickel for the rapidly-growing electric vehicle (EV) battery market.

Inomin owns a 100% interest in the Beaver-Lynx nickel project with no royalties. Further Information on the project is available at www.inominmines.com.

Warrant Extension

Inomin intends to amend the terms of 7,403,459 outstanding warrants of the Company (the "Warrants") that are set to expire on January 30, 2020.

7,903,459 warrants were originally issued on January 30, 2017 as part of the units issued under a private placement completed by the Company in January 2017 and were scheduled to expire on January 30, 2019. On December 7, 2018, the Company made an application to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to extend the expiry date for the Warrants by one year to January 30, 2020. The Company now wishes to make an application to the TSXV to extend the expiry date for the Warrants by two years to January 30, 2022.

The exercise price of the Warrants will remain at $0.10 per Warrant. Each whole Warrant, when exercised, will be exchangeable for one common share of the Company.

As previously amended, the Warrants will also have an acceleration provision which will allow Inomin to accelerate the expiry date for the Warrants to a date that is not less than twenty (20) business days from the date Notice is given, if the closing price of the common shares of the Company (the "Shares") on the TSXV is equal to or greater than $0.25 for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days.

Since the original issuance of the Warrants, 500,000 warrants have been exercised. The warrant extension and amendment is subject to the approval of the TSXV.

About Inomin Mines

Inomin Mines is engaged in the identification, exploration and development of advanced mineral properties. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Beaver-Lynx sulphide nickel project in south-central British Columbia, and the Fleetwood zinc-copper VMS property in southwestern British Columbia. Inomin also holds 100% of the King's Point gold-copper-zinc project in Newfoundland under option to Maritime Resources Corp. (TSX.V MAE). Inomin trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MINE. For more information visit www.inominmines.com and follow us on Twitter @InominMines.

Inomin Director L. John Peters, P.Geo, a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

On behalf of the board of Inomin Mines:

Inomin Mines Inc.

Per: "John Gomez"

President and CEO

