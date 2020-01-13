Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist (SGQP LN) Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jan-2020 / 12:53 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 10-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 126.4371 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1170652 CODE: SGQP LN ISIN: LU0832436512 ISIN: LU0832436512 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQP LN Sequence No.: 40118 EQS News ID: 952021 End of Announcement EQS News Service

January 13, 2020 06:53 ET (11:53 GMT)