Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist (LCAU LN) Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jan-2020 / 12:53 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 10-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 69.0077 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 734693 CODE: LCAU LN ISIN: LU0496786731 ISIN: LU0496786731 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCAU LN Sequence No.: 40105 EQS News ID: 951995 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 13, 2020 06:54 ET (11:54 GMT)