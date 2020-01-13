CubicFarm Systems Corp. announces appointment of Lead R&D

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2020 / CubicFarm® Systems Corp. (TSXV:CUB) ("CubicFarms" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Sana Talebi as Lead R&D (Produce).

Mr. Talebi will lead the company's produce R&D program to research new crops that will perform well in CubicFarms' system, and optimize current growing for continued incremental performance improvements.

Prior to joining CubicFarms, Mr. Talebi held multiple roles during his 12-year career at Stantec Consulting Ltd., including Team Lead, Project Manager, Regional Technical Lead on air quality and greenhouse gas emissions, Quality Reviewer and Senior Associate. As Team Lead of the Atmospheric Science Group, he managed 10 professionals across four offices in British Columbia. He has been involved in environmental assessments, emission reporting, third-party audits, project management (milestones and budgets), identifying business development opportunities, meeting client needs, and developing staff - all while growing the atmospheric sciences division at Stantec into a million-dollar business in the province. At Stantec, he worked in a wide range of sectors including agriculture, upstream oil and gas, power generation, manufacturing, aviation, health care, chemical production, forest products, transportation, and government (municipal, provincial, and federal).

Mr. Talebi honed his experience in the agriculture industry through his family-run orchard. He has more than 25 years of experience participating in all facets of the business, from working in the field to client acquisition, customer service and human resources. He holds a Bachelor of Agricultural and Bioresource Engineering degree from the University of Saskatchewan, and is a professional engineer licensed in British Columbia.

Rodrigo Santana, President and Chief Operating Officer, commented: "We are thrilled to welcome Sana to CubicFarms. He brings a wealth of technical, R&D and agriculture industry experience, which will be essential to support our efforts to introduce new crop varieties that are grown in our automated controlled-environment machines, and enhance the efficiency and yields of growing protocols. These efforts are critical in enabling CubicFarms to continually add value to our customers."

Sana Talebi, Lead R&D (Produce), commented: "For much of my career, I have been involved with organizations focused on improving the performance, productivity and efficiency of clean technologies to minimize negative effects on the environment. When I learned about CubicFarms, I was immediately inspired by the company's mission, technology and position in the market. At CubicFarms, I plan to contribute my agricultural experience, knowledge of environmental best practices, and engineering education to accelerate produce R&D while continuing to foster a robust engineering program. I am excited to join CubicFarms as I see it as one of the world's leading agricultural cleantech firms."

About CubicFarm® Systems Corp.

CubicFarm® Systems Corp. ("CubicFarms") is an ag-tech company providing automated growing systems for fresh produce and animal feed. Founded in 2015, the Company's mission is to provide customers around the world with efficient growing systems capable of producing predictable crop yields. CubicFarms offers turnkey, commercial scale, hydroponic, automated controlled-environment growing systems that can grow predictably and sustainably for 12 months of the year virtually anywhere on earth. CubicFarms enables its customers to grow locally and to provide their markets with safe, sustainable, secure and fresh ingredients that are consistent in colour, size, taste, nutrition and allows for a longer shelf life. Further support and value is provided to customers through the Company's patent-pending germination technology and proprietary auto harvesting and processing methods.

Using its unique, undulating growing system, the Company addresses the main challenges within the indoor farming industry by significantly reducing the need for physical labour and energy, and maximizing yield per cubic foot. The Company has sold and installed systems in Canada and the US, and is currently negotiating with a global pipeline of prospective customers. It also operates one wholly owned facility in Pitt Meadows, British Columbia, and sells its produce in the province to retail and wholesale customers under the brand name Thriiv Local Garden™.

