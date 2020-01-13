Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PSR2 ISIN: US09075V1026 Ticker-Symbol: 22UA 
Tradegate
13.01.20
15:16 Uhr
37,490 Euro
+1,650
+4,60 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIONTECH SE ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIONTECH SE ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,300
37,810
15:17
37,410
37,660
15:17
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BIONTECH
BIONTECH SE ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BIONTECH SE ADR37,490+4,60 %