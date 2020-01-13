

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung introduced the Galaxy XCover Pro, an enterprise-ready smartphone intended for use by workers across a variety of industries, including retail, manufacturing, healthcare and logistics.



The device also features partner-enabled mobility solutions for use in different business scenarios, including the ability to integrate the new walkie talkie feature in Microsoft Teams. Samsung noted that Microsoft is the first partner to leverage the push-to-talk feature.



The device can be used by workers in field and customer-facing settings.



The rugged smartphone features a 4,050mAh, long-lasting battery and protection by Samsung Knox security platform. The removable battery can be replaced by the user with a spare one when more power is required.



Despite being a rugged phone, the Galaxy XCover Pro is sleek, compared to other traditional enterprise devices in the market.It has an IP68 water and dust resistant rating, and is capable of withstanding a drop from up to 1.5 meters even without a case.



It also has Military Standard 810G certification for protection against extreme altitude, humidity, and other severe environmental conditions.



For users in the field, the 'glove mode' allows for gloves-on use and the new voice-to-text message feature provides real-time dictation and messaging for simple and convenient communication.



The smartphone offers Pogo pin charging support and is compatible with third-party charging docks. In addition, it supports 15W fast charging.



The Galaxy XCover Pro features a 6.3-inch FHD+ Infinity Display with an enhanced touchscreen that should work in any condition, including rain or snow. It has a 13 megapixel front-facing camera and two rear cameras, a standard 25-MP camera and an 8 MP wide-angle lens.



The smartphone is powered by a 2GHz Octa-core Exynos 9611 processor and Android 10 OS. It has two programmable buttons that can be programmed for applications like push-to-talk, according to Samsung.



Galaxy XCover Pro will also have Samsung POS, a mobile-based point of sale or POS solution that is approved by Visa's 'Tap to Phone' pilot program.



