Nanoemulsion Market to Reach $4.91 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 11.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in use of nanoemulsion in the food & beverages industry, and surge in trend of nanostructured food ingredients and additive in food & beverages drive the growth of the global nanoemulsion market

PORTLAND, Oregon, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Nanoemulsion Market by Type (Small-molecule Surfactant, Protein-stabilized Emulsions, and Polysaccharide) and Application (Beverage, Dairy, and Bakery): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2019-2026." As per the report, the global nanoemulsion industry was estimated at $2.08 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $4.91 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Growing use of nanoemulsion in the food & beverages industry, and rising trend of nanostructured food ingredients and additive in food & beverages fuel the growth of the global nanoemulsion market. On the other hand, higher cost of nanoemulsion technology curtails down the growth to certain extent. However, with nano technology expanding its trend in various industries, a number of opportunities have been formed for the key players in the industry.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6192

The small-molecule surfactant segment to maintain its leadership status till 2026-

Based on type, the small-molecule surfactant segment accounted for more than half of the global nanoemulsion market share in 2018, and is expected to retain its dominance by the end of 2026. The same segment is also projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.9% throughout the forecast period. Considering the trends of customers in choosing food items, manufacturers are demanding latest technology in the food emulsifiers and ingredients. The Small-Molecule Surfactants having smaller size and having been produced by latest technological advancements attract the manufacturers, which has boosted the growth of the segment.

The beverages segment to dominate during the estimated period-

Based on application, the beverages segment contributed to nearly two-thirds of the global nanoemulsion market revenue in 2018, and is anticipated to maintain the lion's share by 2026. The same segment would also register the fastest CAGR of 12.2% during 2019-2026. Vegetables and fruits contain health-related compounds that can impact on physiological processes, and reduce the risk of certain diseases along with improving the overall health. Importance of balanced and healthy diets has led the consumers to increase the consumption of vegetable based/ fruit juice based beverages.

North America to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period-

Based on geography, North America held the major share in 2018, generating more than two-fifths of the global nanoemulsion market. This is attributed to the fact that consumers are much aware about the latest innovations in the food and beverage categories in this province. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 13.5% during the estimated period. The developing countries in the region are inviting manufacturers all around the world to invest out there and this factor is proving to be a market booster in this province for nanoemulsion market.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6192

Key market players-



Keystone Foods

Nestle S.A.

AQUANOVA AG

The Kraft Heinz Company

Frutarom Group

Jamba

WILD Flavors and Specialty Ingredients

Shemen Industries Ltd.

Unilever Group

DuPont

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

Get Upto 30% Discount on All Published Reports:

Infant Nutrition Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Specialty Malt Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Get 12% off on Pre-Book:

Protein Drink Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry

Dairy Ingredients Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg