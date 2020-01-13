Plasma Fractionation Market to Reach $30.53 Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 6.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in geriatric population, surge in prevalence of rare diseases, rise in usage of immunoglobulins in areas of medicine, and upsurge in number of plasma collection centers drive the growth of the global plasma fractionation market

PORTLAND, Oregon, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Plasma Fractionation Market by Product (Albumin, Immunoglobulins, and Coagulation Factor VIII), Application (Neurology, Hematology, Immunology, Critical Care and Others), End User (Hospitals, and Research Laboratories): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2028." According to the report, the global plasma fractionation market garnered $16.82 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $30.53 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2028.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Increase in geriatric population, surge in prevalence of rare diseases, rise in usage of immunoglobulins in areas of medicine, and upsurge in number of plasma collection centers drive the growth of the global plasma fractionation market. However, high cost of plasma-derived products hinders the market growth. On the other hand, potential for growth in emerging countries create new opportunities in the market.

The immunoglobulins segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on product, the immunoglobulins segment contributed to more than two-thirds of the total share of the global plasma fractionation market in 2018, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to register the largest CAGR of 6.7% from 2019 to 2028. This is due to increase in recognition and treatment of immune deficiencies along with rise in the usage of high dose IgG products in the treatment of autoimmune neurologic diseases. The research also discusses segments such as albumin and coagulation factor VIII.

The neurology segment to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period

Based on application, the neurology segment held the highest market share of the global plasma fractionation market, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its leadership position in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to grow at the highest rate with a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to 2028. This is due to increase in awareness related to diagnosis and treatment of neurological disorders in animals. The research also analyzes segments including hematology, immunology, critical care, and others.

China (including Taiwan) to present lucrative opportunities

Based on country, China (including Taiwan) contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue, contributing to nearly one-fifth of the global plasma fractionation market in 2018, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This country is expected to maintain the largest CAGR of 9.2% from 2019 to 2026, owing to huge patient base of disorders such as hemophilia, Von Willebrand disease, and others along with rise in awareness related to blood donations.

Leading market players

Grifols SA

Baxter International Inc.

CSL LTD.

Bio Product Laboratory

Octapharma AG

Sanquin

Laboratoire Franais Du Fractionnement Et Des

Kedrion

Biotest

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

