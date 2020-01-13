Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JPZ6 ISIN: JE00B5TT1872 Ticker-Symbol: 7CT 
Tradegate
13.01.20
13:59 Uhr
1,458 Euro
-0,016
-1,05 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
CENTAMIN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CENTAMIN PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,446
1,506
15:26
1,471
1,492
15:23
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CENTAMIN
CENTAMIN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CENTAMIN PLC1,458-1,05 %