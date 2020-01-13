Visiongain Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market 2019-2029 Report

Analysis by Product Type (Raw Materials, API), Service (Bioanalytical Testing, Stability Testing), End-User (Pharma Companies), Company, Global Opportunity Analysis by Country and Industry Forecast

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Market Definition:

• Analytical testing constitutes a key part of pharmaceutical development from the early stages to commercialization of the dug or therapy. The process is a key step in drug manufacturing which includes identification, determination, and purification of a compound or mixture of compounds.

• The process also entails determining the structure of chemical compounds and helps in the synthesis and characterization of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

• Pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing services, as a part of contract research organizations, have begun playing significant role in substituting a large part of analytical development and testing conducted in-house.

Download samples here:

https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-pharmaceutical-analytical-testing-outsourcing-market-report-2019-2029/download_sampe_div

Market Overview and Trends

• Increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, bio-similar, and analytical drugs is projected to be one of the key factors augmenting the market growth.

• Quicker and reliable results, improved efficiency, and data safety are a few other key factors favoring market growth.

• Rising R&D investments, from drug approval to development, and declining Return-on-Investment (RoI), are forcing companies to outsource their operations to save time and cost.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing services market is mainly driven by innovation in the pharmaceutical industry, swelling focus on regulation, safety & quality, end-user volume, and pricing as well.

• Increasing number of clinical trial registrations and entry of new participants in the market since past years have contributed mainly to the growth of the pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing needs in the forecast year.

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• The susceptibility of small and large molecules to highly potent and active pharmaceutical ingredients and integrity standards required by the clients are expected to be restraining factors for the market.

To find out more about this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-pharmaceutical-analytical-testing-outsourcing-market-report-2019-2029/

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

The Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing market is segmented on the Products type, services, End User, and geography

1. Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market, By Products Type

a. Raw Materials

b. API

2. Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market, By Service

a. Bioanalytical Testing

b. Stability Testing

3. Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market, By End User

a. Pharma Companies

4. Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market, By Region

4.1 Introduction

4.2 North America

4.2.1 US

4.2.2 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Germany

4.3.2 UK

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 Rest of Europe

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Japan

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 India

4.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

4.5 Rest of the World (RoW)

Competitive Analysis:

• Research and development is the primary strategy adopted by the key players in the Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing market.

• These companies has developed various strategies and developments such as product launch, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, and collaborations.

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

Boston Analytical (New Hampshire)

Charles River Laboratories International

Eurofins Scientific (Belgium)

Exova Group PLC (UK)

Inc. (US)

Intertek Group PLC (London)

LLC (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Pace Analytical Services

Pharmaceutical Product Development

SGS SA

SGS SA (UK)

Source BioScience (UK)

Toxikon (US)

West Pharmaceutical Services

WuXi AppTec (US)

To discuss this report please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg