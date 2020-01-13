

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - More than half of Americans disapprove of how President Donald Trump is handling the current situation with Iran, a new ABC opinion Poll conducted by Ipsos Public Affairs KnowledgePanel shows.



56 percent of the survey's respondents are of this opinion.



Respondents also were asked about the fallout of the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, in a U.S. airstrike in Iraq.



According to 52 percent, the attack made the United States less safe, even after both sides appear to have stepped back from the conflict.



Iran had retaliated last week by attacking two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. military and international coalition forces. More than a dozen ballistic missiles did not cause any casualties, but minimal damages.



These actions did not escalate to war despite rhetoric by U.S., Iranian leaders.



When asked 'How concerned are you about the possibility of the United States getting involved in a full-scale war with Iran,' 73 percent answered they are very concerned or somewhat concerned.



These numbers are not significantly different from the findings of two Ipsos surveys conducted on January 6 and 7 for Reuters and USA Today.



This suggests that despite the situation in the Middle East appearing to deescalate, the American public do not view it as a 'win' for the President.



In the ABC Poll, Americans were also asked about their attitude on the impending impeachment trial against Trump in the Senate.



66 percent of Democrats and 10 percent of Republicans maintained that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrats were abiding by a constitutional duty to ensure a full and deliberate trial in the Senate, while 81 percent of Republicans and 8 percent of Democrats said that not immediately transmitting the impeachment articles to the upper house showed that allegations against Trump are not serious and that the Democrats are playing partisan politics.



