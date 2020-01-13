MobileSmith Health and AT&T Work Together to Help Hospitals Reduce Cancellations and Complications Across Episodes of Care

Peri™ integration supports pre- and post-procedural adherence, reduces costs and improves overall health outcomes

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2020 / MobileSmith Health (OTCQB:MOST), a leader in the digital health and mobile development sector that is reshaping traditional healthcare, today announced a strategic alliance with AT&T that will expand the reach of the company's perioperative mobile platform to hospitals nationwide. Through the seamless integration of Peri™ by MobileSmith Health with AT&T's Edge-to-Edge Digital Hospital solutions, hospitals will now have the ability to connect with patients pre and post procedure - allowing for better network integration, increased patient engagement and loyalty, all while improving a hospital's bottom line.

"Research shows that 17% of medical procedures are not executed due to lack of patient adherence to pre-op instructions. And not following post-op doctor's orders can lead to costly readmissions," said Rod Cruz, General Manager AT&T Healthcare Solutions. "Peri addresses these issues for providers and aligns with the digital health solutions that AT&T offers our clients - helping to improve health outcomes, patient experience and lower costs."

Through seamless electronic medical record (EMR) integration and adherence tracking dashboards, Peri can save facilities as much as $300 per procedure by reducing complications, cancellations and 30-day readmissions. The intuitive app enables healthcare providers to support pre- and post-procedural adherence across episodes of care. Most notably, providers can identify patients critically out of adherence and prioritize interventions. With Peri, healthcare organizations can customize their apps based on specific feature sets, workflow, branding, protocol, procedure and service line while launching in as little as 90 days.

"With two thirds of our nation's overall healthcare costs spent in hospitals, most of what's driving that cost is associated with the care given 30 days prior to surgery and 30 days post-op - not the time spent in surgery. This is why hospitals must change the cost model and consumerize the patient experience by adopting mobile app technologies - Peri's integration with AT&T's digital hospital solutions allows them to do just that," said Randy Tomlin, CEO and Chairman of the Board for MobileSmith Health.

"Our strategic alliance with AT&T opens endless opportunities with hospitals that weren't previously available. Together, we are now poised to truly reshape the way our nation's healthcare is delivered before and after surgical procedures in thousands of hospitals across our country," added Tomlin.

About MobileSmith Health

MobileSmith Health (OTCBB:MOST) is changing healthcare one app at a time by targeting the glaring inefficiencies in the American healthcare delivery model. Peri™ by MobileSmith Health is an intuitive and patient-friendly way to gain visibility and efficiency throughout pre- and post-procedural adherence that reduces cancellations and complications across episodes of care.

